Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.30. 46,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

