Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.41

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.41 and traded as low as C$22.71. Canfor shares last traded at C$23.31, with a volume of 110,484 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.50.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 3.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

