Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 3.4%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.41. 31,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,154,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOEV. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Canoo Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $657.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

Insider Activity

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,176.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,176.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $422,022.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,398,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,722,615 shares of company stock worth $11,080,704 over the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the second quarter worth $1,937,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Canoo by 29.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 832,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth $2,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canoo by 77.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 186,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Further Reading

