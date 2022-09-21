Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. 2,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 183,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $516.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 666.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

