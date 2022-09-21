Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $5.86. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 21,800 shares traded.

Capstone Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

