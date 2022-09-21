Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,613 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Roche by 9.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Price Performance

RHHBY traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 533,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,186. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roche Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHHBY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.