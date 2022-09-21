Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,630 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $27,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $297,493,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 406.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after buying an additional 516,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

SLF traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 649,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

