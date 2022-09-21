Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $621,000 Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 269,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.53. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.16%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

