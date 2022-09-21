Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,840,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,145,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

