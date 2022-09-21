Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,830 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

GILD stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,967,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.