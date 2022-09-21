Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,489 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 757.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 914,399 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 187,944 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 861,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,055 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 817,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 202,766 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,230. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

