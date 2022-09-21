Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652,000. Progyny makes up 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Progyny as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Progyny by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

PGNY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,169. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 437,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,865,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $8,364,596. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

