Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ubiquiti worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $683,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 22.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.3 %

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.03. 1,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,281. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.15 and a 1-year high of $333.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Articles

