Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 89,023 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,023 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 137,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP remained flat at $20.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,475. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.