Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 9,655 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 276,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,560,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

