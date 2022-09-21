Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 4.9%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.50. 72,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,993,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

