Caspian Hits Market Capitalization of $343,635.81 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $343,635.81 and approximately $2,557.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00125040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00508164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00901050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Caspian’s launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech/?utm_source=cryptocompare.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

