Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up to $26.51

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.51, but opened at $27.58. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 1,862 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $728.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $526,462 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 90.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

