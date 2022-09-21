Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $349,117.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,898,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,567 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.42. 57,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,997,195. The firm has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.85 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

