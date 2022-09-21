Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 69,815 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,815 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 109,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 493,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. 1,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

