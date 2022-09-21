Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTLT. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Catalent has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Catalent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Catalent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Catalent by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,891,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 189.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

