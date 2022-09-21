CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Trading Down 1.4%

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.67). 79,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 133,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.69).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £185.93 million and a PE ratio of 2,760.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.84.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Insider Activity

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

In related news, insider June Aitken purchased 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £554.28 ($669.74).

(Get Rating)

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

