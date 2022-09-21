Ccore Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 196.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Ccore has a market cap of $13,921.25 and $47.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ccore has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00125907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00873359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

