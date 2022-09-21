Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.67. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $62.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $42,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

