CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 167,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

