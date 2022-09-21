Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance
CMCM stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.