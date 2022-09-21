Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.42 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

