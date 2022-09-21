Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 172,020 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,060,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 172,020 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 10.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $205,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. Mplx’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. US Capital Advisors cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

