Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,649 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $50,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. 8,062,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,697,441. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

