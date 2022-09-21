Chihuahua Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Chihuahua coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chihuahua has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Chihuahua has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and $80,673.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00126255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00859191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Chihuahua Profile

Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chihuahua

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chihuahua directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chihuahua should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chihuahua using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

