China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE CEA opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.90.
About China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
