China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NYSE CEA opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

