China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.