Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Now Covered by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPRQF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of PPRQF stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

