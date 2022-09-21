Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.50

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Churchill China Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of LON CHH opened at GBX 1,399.50 ($16.91) on Wednesday. Churchill China has a one year low of GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($22.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £153.92 million and a PE ratio of 3,525.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,287.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,417.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Churchill China news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,224.75). In other news, insider David Taylor sold 7,000 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £98,000 ($118,414.69). Also, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total value of £12,600 ($15,224.75).

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

