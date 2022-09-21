CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.18 and last traded at C$9.18. Approximately 10,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 38,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.02.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.