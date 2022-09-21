Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 8.3% in August

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 1,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.30.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
