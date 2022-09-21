Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 8.3% in August

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 1,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

