Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,712. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

