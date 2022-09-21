Comparing Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) & Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -12.10% -26.05% -13.81% Electromed 5.53% 6.84% 5.89%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.12 -$100,000.00 ($0.11) -17.91 Electromed $41.66 million 2.31 $2.31 million $0.26 43.73

This table compares Precision Optics and Electromed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and Electromed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Electromed has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.32%. Given Electromed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electromed is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electromed beats Precision Optics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

