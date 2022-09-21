Compound Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Compound has a total market cap of $414.39 million and $92.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for $57.02 or 0.00308052 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00128213 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00050116 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

