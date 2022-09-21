ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 567,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,933,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $145.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

