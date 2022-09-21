Contrasting Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) and LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and LMF Acquisition Opportunities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 6 0 0 2.00 LMF Acquisition Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 207.49%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than LMF Acquisition Opportunities.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -16,775.78% -94.19% -73.25% LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A -44.29% 3.70%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 263.49 -$303.66 million ($1.61) -1.16 LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A N/A $80,000.00 N/A N/A

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

LMF Acquisition Opportunities beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. The company engages in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, such as head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, including recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); and Lassa fever. Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800 for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

