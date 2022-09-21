CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 1,155 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

CooTek (Cayman) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CooTek (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) by 968.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 37.91% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

