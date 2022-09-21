Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Major Shareholder Sells $258,830,000.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,161. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 46.1% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 19.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 28.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 574,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 126,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.