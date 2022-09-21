Corsicana & Co. Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Corsicana & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 193,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,237. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
