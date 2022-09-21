Corsicana & Co. Sells 6,965 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Corsicana & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 29,702 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 145,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 138.0% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. 28,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $53.88.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.