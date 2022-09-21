CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.78.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.27. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.