Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.11. Coty shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 215,178 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COTY. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Coty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Coty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Coty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.