Counterparty (XCP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53,377.00

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Counterparty has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $53,377.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $3.61 or 0.00018768 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00126907 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002095 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00862805 BTC.
Counterparty Profile
Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Counterparty
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.