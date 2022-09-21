Counterparty (XCP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53,377.00

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Counterparty has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $53,377.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $3.61 or 0.00018768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00126907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00862805 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Counterparty is not a traditional cryptocurrency and is more of a payment network – using bitcoin as the transport layer.Counterparty is a free and open platform that puts powerful financial tools in the hands of everyone with an Internet connection. By harnessing the power of the Bitcoin network, Counterparty creates a robust and secure marketplace directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, extending Bitcoin’s functionality from a peer-to-peer payment network into a full fledged peer-to-peer financial platform.In addition to sending money without third-party intermediation, you can trade, do business, and engage in advanced financial contracts without having to trust anyone else to hold your funds or do your accounting. Along with the Counterparty protocol, the platform consists of the native XCP token to perform advanced operations, and the secure, browser-based Counterwallet to provide the functionality.What is Proof of Burn (PoB)?Proof of burn (POB) is an alternative consensus algorithm that tries to address the high energy consumption issue of a POW system.POB is often called a POW system without energy waste. It operates on the principle of allowing miners to “burn” virtual currency tokens. They are then granted the right to write blocks in proportion to the coins burnt.Balances in Counterparty’s native currency, ‘XCP’, will be initialised by ‘burning’ bitcoins in miners’ fees during a particular period of time using a burn message type. The number of XCP earned per bitcoin is calculated thus:XCP_EARNED = BTC_BURNED * (1000 * (1 + .5 * ((END_BLOCK – CURRENT_BLOCK) / (END_BLOCK – START_BLOCK)) ))END_BLOCK is the block after which the burn period is over (block #283810) and START_BLOCK is the block with which the burn period begins (block #278310). The earlier the burn, the better the price, which may be between 1000 and 1500 XCP/BTC.Burn messages have precisely the string ‘ProofOfBurn’ stored in the OP_RETURN output.new data‐less burnburn period is over”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.