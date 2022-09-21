Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Shares Down 3.2%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40. 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

Covalon Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$67.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

Featured Stories

