CREDIT Price Reaches $0.0001 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $269,346.91 and approximately $403.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

